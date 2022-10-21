Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Volatility At 7.75%, Should You Add A Position?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) is -69.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $7.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $1.73, the stock is -28.75% and -48.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.59 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -65.31% off its SMA200. LU registered -76.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.54%.

The stock witnessed a -47.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.50%, and is -13.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.75% over the week and 7.92% over the month.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has around 92380 employees, a market worth around $4.04B and $8.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.03 and Fwd P/E is 1.81. Profit margin for the company is 23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.76% and -77.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.29B, and float is at 2.28B with Short Float at 0.86%.