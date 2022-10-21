Macy’s Inc. (M) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) is -29.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.10 and a high of $37.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The M stock was last observed hovering at around $18.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.07% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -42.92% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.58, the stock is 9.22% and 4.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.56 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -14.13% off its SMA200. M registered -29.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.87%.

The stock witnessed a 12.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.59%, and is 3.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Macy’s Inc. (M) has around 88857 employees, a market worth around $5.19B and $25.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.59 and Fwd P/E is 4.64. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.05% and -51.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.90%).

Macy’s Inc. (M) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Macy’s Inc. (M) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Macy’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.50% this year

Macy’s Inc. (M) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 271.10M, and float is at 270.19M with Short Float at 8.26%.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Macy’s Inc. (M) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Griscom Paul, the company’s SVP and Controller. SEC filings show that Griscom Paul sold 1,223 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $17.05 per share for a total of $20852.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7550.0 shares.

Macy’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Griscom Paul (SVP and Controller) sold a total of 2,868 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $17.43 per share for $49992.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4688.0 shares of the M stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 11, Spring Antony (EVP-Macy’s/CEO-Bloomingdale’s) disposed off 19,678 shares at an average price of $17.36 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 110,575 shares of Macy’s Inc. (M).

Macy’s Inc. (M): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading 40.63% up over the past 12 months. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 2.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.