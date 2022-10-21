Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Volatility At 5.37%, Should You Add A Position?

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is -55.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $162.71 and a high of $700.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NFLX stock was last observed hovering at around $272.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.22% off its average median price target of $285.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.79% off the consensus price target high of $399.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -65.53% lower than the price target low of $162.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $268.16, the stock is 14.12% and 14.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.17 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock -4.64% off its SMA200. NFLX registered -57.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.89%.

The stock witnessed a 13.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.65%, and is 15.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has around 11300 employees, a market worth around $120.55B and $31.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.09 and Fwd P/E is 25.08. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.81% and -61.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Analyst Forecasts

Netflix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.30% this year

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 444.56M, and float is at 438.24M with Short Float at 2.51%.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Netflix Inc. (NFLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HASTINGS REED, the company’s Co-CEO. SEC filings show that HASTINGS REED bought 4,540 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $375.97 per share for a total of $1.71 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.16 million shares.

Netflix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that HASTINGS REED (Co-CEO) bought a total of 46,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $390.08 per share for $18.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.15 million shares of the NFLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Hoag Jay C (Director) disposed off 2,472 shares at an average price of $700.19 for $1.73 million. The insider now directly holds 460,005 shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX).

Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -3.93% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -42.19% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -44.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.