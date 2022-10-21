New Big Money Means Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) is -30.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.03 and a high of $17.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GFI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $10.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 4.84% higher than the price target low of $8.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.66, the stock is -4.36% and -7.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.83 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -29.89% off its SMA200. GFI registered -18.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.29%.

The stock witnessed a 1.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.93%, and is -5.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has around 5957 employees, a market worth around $7.15B and $4.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.67. Distance from 52-week low is 8.96% and -55.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.70%).

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 891.25M, and float is at 884.98M with Short Float at 6.27%.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) that is trading -22.97% down over the past 12 months and Kellogg Company (K) that is 15.72% higher over the same period. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is -28.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.