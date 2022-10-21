New Big Money Means Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) is -56.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.91 and a high of $18.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -81.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.25, the stock is -4.27% and -16.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.2 million and changing -2.95% at the moment leaves the stock -40.97% off its SMA200. HBI registered -56.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.41%.

The stock witnessed a -10.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.12%, and is -6.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has around 59000 employees, a market worth around $2.55B and $6.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.70 and Fwd P/E is 5.50. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.92% and -61.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hanesbrands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 832.70% this year

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 349.77M, and float is at 345.64M with Short Float at 11.19%.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Preston Tracy M, the company’s GC, Corp Sec and CCO. SEC filings show that Preston Tracy M bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $9.36 per share for a total of $28065.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Hanesbrands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Johnson James C (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $9.11 per share for $18220.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26913.0 shares of the HBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, MOISON FRANCK J (Director) acquired 6,470 shares at an average price of $8.59 for $55581.0. The insider now directly holds 49,187 shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI).

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI): Who are the competitors?

