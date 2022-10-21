New Big Money Means Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) is -76.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $16.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $1.84, the stock is -1.39% and -13.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.66 million and changing -4.17% at the moment leaves the stock -48.54% off its SMA200. HUT registered -85.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.34%.

The stock witnessed a -3.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.68%, and is -4.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.34% over the week and 8.84% over the month.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $511.00M and $205.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.88% and -88.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -368.30% this year

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.40M, and float is at 181.89M with Short Float at 7.44%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times.