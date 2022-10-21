New Big Money Means Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is -53.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.00 and a high of $24.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MPW stock was last observed hovering at around $11.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.22% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -9.9% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.99, the stock is -3.55% and -18.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.19 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -37.92% off its SMA200. MPW registered -47.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.94%.

The stock witnessed a -15.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.60%, and is -0.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has around 112 employees, a market worth around $6.70B and $1.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.49 and Fwd P/E is 8.77. Profit margin for the company is 74.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.90% and -54.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.90% this year

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 598.83M, and float is at 592.65M with Short Float at 11.15%.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAMNER R STEVEN, the company’s Executive Vice President & CFO. SEC filings show that HAMNER R STEVEN sold 285,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $21.04 per share for a total of $6.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.96 million shares.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Aldag Edward K JR (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 615,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $21.33 per share for $13.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.5 million shares of the MPW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Stewart Michael G (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $20.26 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 214,436 shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -30.27% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -34.20% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -35.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.