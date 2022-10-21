New Big Money Means Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is -4.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.21 and a high of $104.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PDD stock was last observed hovering at around $54.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.4% off its average median price target of $595.19 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.27% off the consensus price target high of $830.50 offered by 46 analysts, but current levels are 87.72% higher than the price target low of $455.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.89, the stock is -7.02% and -7.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.81 million and changing 2.57% at the moment leaves the stock 6.19% off its SMA200. PDD registered -43.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.83%.

The stock witnessed a -10.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.78%, and is 0.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.53% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has around 9762 employees, a market worth around $73.94B and $14.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.94 and Fwd P/E is 2.16. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.80% and -46.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is a “Buy”. 46 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 37 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 190.30% this year

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 909.67M with Short Float at 1.89%.