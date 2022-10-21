Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Volatility At 7.31%, Should You Add A Position?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is -42.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.70 and a high of $46.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $16.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62%.

Currently trading at $16.33, the stock is -20.99% and -35.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.27 million and changing -3.66% at the moment leaves the stock -26.84% off its SMA200. PLUG registered -50.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -28.53%.

The stock witnessed a -36.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.43%, and is -15.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.31% over the week and 6.47% over the month.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has around 2449 employees, a market worth around $10.08B and $597.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.58% and -64.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.10%).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 51.00% this year

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 578.04M, and float is at 518.53M with Short Float at 12.08%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 26 times.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading -18.86% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -10.07% lower over the same period. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is -66.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.