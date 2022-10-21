RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Volatility At 19.61%, Should You Add A Position?

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) is -77.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $6.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RDHL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.82% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.57, the stock is 6.15% and -24.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.6 million and changing -15.60% at the moment leaves the stock -60.72% off its SMA200. RDHL registered -90.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.67%.

The stock witnessed a -5.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.95%, and is 5.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.61% over the week and 13.72% over the month.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) has around 201 employees, a market worth around $32.18M and $83.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.13. Distance from 52-week low is 24.71% and -91.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.90%).

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.50% this year

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.52M, and float is at 34.99M with Short Float at 7.60%.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanofi (SNY) that is trading -18.77% down over the past 12 months and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) that is -49.22% lower over the same period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is -19.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.