Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is -31.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.22 and a high of $52.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYF stock was last observed hovering at around $31.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.25% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -43.45% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.56, the stock is 3.42% and -2.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.18 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -12.01% off its SMA200. SYF registered -39.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.70%.

The stock witnessed a 3.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.43%, and is -2.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $15.67B and $16.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.60 and Fwd P/E is 5.93. Profit margin for the company is 22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.97% and -39.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.60%).

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synchrony Financial (SYF) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synchrony Financial is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 222.90% this year

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 493.00M, and float is at 479.70M with Short Float at 3.12%.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Synchrony Financial (SYF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KEANE MARGARET M, the company’s. SEC filings show that KEANE MARGARET M sold 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $30.03 per share for a total of $2.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.83 million shares.

Synchrony Financial disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that MELITO DAVID P () sold a total of 1,116 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $40.00 per share for $44640.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14404.0 shares of the SYF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, MOTHNER JONATHAN S () disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 126,410 shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF).

Synchrony Financial (SYF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -3.93% down over the past 12 months and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is -32.02% lower over the same period. Visa Inc. (V) is -19.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.