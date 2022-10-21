Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is -18.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $144.46 and a high of $202.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TXN stock was last observed hovering at around $152.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.07% off its average median price target of $172.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.17% off the consensus price target high of $230.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -7.5% lower than the price target low of $143.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $153.72, the stock is -2.69% and -7.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.51 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -9.42% off its SMA200. TXN registered -22.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.27%.

The stock witnessed a -5.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.21%, and is -0.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $146.14B and $19.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.81 and Fwd P/E is 17.37. Profit margin for the company is 43.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.41% and -24.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.10%).

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is a “Hold”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Texas Instruments Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.50% this year

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 920.00M, and float is at 911.81M with Short Float at 1.89%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roberts Mark T., the company’s Sr. Vice President. SEC filings show that Roberts Mark T. sold 2,048 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $177.50 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28475.0 shares.

Texas Instruments Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that Flessner Kyle M (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 43,068 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $178.91 per share for $7.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66822.0 shares of the TXN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, PATSLEY PAMELA H (Director) disposed off 12,299 shares at an average price of $176.64 for $2.17 million. The insider now directly holds 32,088 shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN).

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -44.83% down over the past 12 months. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -15.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.