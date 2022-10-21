United States Steel Corporation (X) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is -15.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.41 and a high of $39.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The X stock was last observed hovering at around $19.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $22.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.84% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -11.33% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.04, the stock is 4.10% and -7.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.31 million and changing 2.56% at the moment leaves the stock -19.38% off its SMA200. X registered -10.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.20%.

The stock witnessed a 0.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.42%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.14% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

United States Steel Corporation (X) has around 24540 employees, a market worth around $5.01B and $23.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.17 and Fwd P/E is 7.92. Profit margin for the company is 21.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.12% and -48.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.80%).

United States Steel Corporation (X) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United States Steel Corporation (X) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United States Steel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 351.30% this year

United States Steel Corporation (X) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.27M, and float is at 234.52M with Short Float at 15.72%.

United States Steel Corporation (X) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at United States Steel Corporation (X) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grewal Manpreet, the company’s VP, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that Grewal Manpreet sold 3,505 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 29 at a price of $33.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23913.0 shares.

United States Steel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that Breves Christine S (SVP & CFO) sold a total of 2,217 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $38.00 per share for $84246.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the X stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Breves Christine S (SVP & CFO) disposed off 22,387 shares at an average price of $36.90 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 215,875 shares of United States Steel Corporation (X).

United States Steel Corporation (X): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is trading 18.79% up over the past 12 months.