Which institution holds the most shares in AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) is -6.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.65 and a high of $71.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZN stock was last observed hovering at around $54.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $54.35, the stock is -1.45% and -9.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.8 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -13.09% off its SMA200. AZN registered -10.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.35%.

The stock witnessed a -3.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.70%, and is -2.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has around 83100 employees, a market worth around $166.36B and $44.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.03. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.23% and -24.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.80% this year

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.10B, and float is at 2.99B with Short Float at 0.16%.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 35.02% up over the past 12 months and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is -1.47% lower over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 0.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.