Which institution holds the most shares in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) is -86.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.04 and a high of $2.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COMS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is 36.19% and -4.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 125.96 million and changing 14.22% at the moment leaves the stock -70.79% off its SMA200. COMS registered -91.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.89%.

The stock witnessed a 8.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.14%, and is 100.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 57.72% over the week and 26.34% over the month.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) has around 144 employees, a market worth around $11.21M and $12.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 139.05% and -95.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-202.30%).

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.97M, and float is at 72.01M with Short Float at 5.98%.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davies Brent M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Davies Brent M bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $0.99 per share for a total of $5920.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.