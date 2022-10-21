Which institution holds the most shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) is -70.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.09 and a high of $15.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.97% off the consensus price target high of $14.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 17.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.47, the stock is -16.74% and -16.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.6 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock -30.51% off its SMA200. DNA registered -82.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.41%.

The stock witnessed a -13.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.41%, and is -13.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.61% over the week and 9.43% over the month.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has around 641 employees, a market worth around $4.30B and $539.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.18% and -84.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-119.60%).

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 843.56M with Short Float at 20.30%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kelly Jason R, the company’s. SEC filings show that Kelly Jason R sold 211,829 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $2.50 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24.56 million shares.

