Which institution holds the most shares in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) is -66.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $2.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBTS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -62.24% and -83.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.84 million and changing -3.53% at the moment leaves the stock -74.24% off its SMA200. PBTS registered -82.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -44.73%.

The stock witnessed a -89.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -86.74%, and is -7.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.17% over the week and 30.07% over the month.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has around 198 employees, a market worth around $19.73M and $32.09M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 0.23% and -92.02% from its 52-week high.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.85M, and float is at 89.60M with Short Float at 4.42%.