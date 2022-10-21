Which institution holds the most shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is -8.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.36 and a high of $15.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TAK stock was last observed hovering at around $12.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $15.76 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.5% off the consensus price target high of $23.81 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 2.27% higher than the price target low of $12.79 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.50, the stock is -3.62% and -6.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -11.97% off its SMA200. TAK registered -11.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.09%.

The stock witnessed a -3.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.44%, and is -2.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has around 47347 employees, a market worth around $39.40B and $24.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.14. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.09% and -18.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.00% this year

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.09B, and float is at 3.09B with Short Float at 0.15%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 0.81% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -18.77% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 0.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.