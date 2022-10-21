Which institution holds the most shares in Visa Inc. (V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is -13.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $174.60 and a high of $236.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The V stock was last observed hovering at around $186.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $255.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.44% off the consensus price target high of $290.00 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are -1.2% lower than the price target low of $185.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $187.22, the stock is 2.44% and -4.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.71 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -9.59% off its SMA200. V registered -19.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.50%.

The stock witnessed a 0.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.39%, and is 1.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Visa Inc. (V) has around 21500 employees, a market worth around $391.65B and $28.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.73 and Fwd P/E is 22.37. Profit margin for the company is 50.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.23% and -20.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.70%).

Visa Inc. (V) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Visa Inc. (V) is a “Buy”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year

Visa Inc. (V) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.08B, and float is at 1.63B with Short Float at 2.74%.

Visa Inc. (V) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Visa Inc. (V) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLY ALFRED F JR, the company’s CHAIRMAN & CEO. SEC filings show that KELLY ALFRED F JR sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 29 at a price of $180.00 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Visa Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that KELLY ALFRED F JR (CHAIRMAN & CEO) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $201.00 per share for $1.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the V stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, KELLY ALFRED F JR (CHAIRMAN & CEO) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $212.11 for $1.91 million. The insider now directly holds 156,887 shares of Visa Inc. (V).

Visa Inc. (V): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -32.02% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -28.43% lower over the same period. Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is -16.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.