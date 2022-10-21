Which Institutions Own Shares In Haleon plc (HLN)?

Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) is -19.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.59 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.34 for the next 12 months. It is also -46.83% off the consensus price target high of $4.10 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -140.8% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.02, the stock is -0.83% and -1.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.5 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -5.94% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 2.03% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.76%, and is -1.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Haleon plc (HLN) has around 22800 employees, a market worth around $27.64B and $11.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.36. Distance from 52-week low is 7.69% and -29.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Haleon plc (HLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Haleon plc (HLN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Haleon plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.40% this year

Haleon plc (HLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.62B, and float is at 2.84B with Short Float at 0.28%.