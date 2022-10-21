Which Institutions Own Shares In Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) is -63.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.97 and a high of $48.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PHG stock was last observed hovering at around $13.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $16.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.03% off the consensus price target high of $36.89 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -24.13% lower than the price target low of $10.69 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.27, the stock is -11.10% and -20.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.54 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -46.96% off its SMA200. PHG registered -71.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.43%.

The stock witnessed a -21.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.06%, and is -3.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has around 78831 employees, a market worth around $12.17B and $16.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.37 and Fwd P/E is 9.22. Profit margin for the company is 17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.31% and -72.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.20% this year

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 884.17M, and float is at 873.34M with Short Float at 0.24%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading -15.54% down over the past 12 months.