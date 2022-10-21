Which Institutions Own Shares In Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is -41.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.06 and a high of $12.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MLCO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.41% off the consensus price target high of $13.30 offered by analysts, but current levels are -18.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.93, the stock is -11.74% and -0.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.52 million and changing 6.85% at the moment leaves the stock -14.86% off its SMA200. MLCO registered -48.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.89%.

The stock witnessed a 5.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.33%, and is -10.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.63% over the week and 8.79% over the month.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has around 17878 employees, a market worth around $3.00B and $1.70B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.06% and -52.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.50%).

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Analyst Forecasts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.80% this year

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 473.81M, and float is at 459.37M with Short Float at 1.86%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is -4.88% lower over the past 12 months. Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is -38.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.