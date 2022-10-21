Which Institutions Own Shares In MGM Resorts International (MGM)?

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is -27.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.41 and a high of $51.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGM stock was last observed hovering at around $32.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.92% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 7.26% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.46, the stock is 3.78% and -1.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.28 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -11.56% off its SMA200. MGM registered -31.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.03%.

The stock witnessed a -0.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.91%, and is 5.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has around 42000 employees, a market worth around $12.79B and $11.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.54 and Fwd P/E is 30.51. Profit margin for the company is 26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.91% and -36.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MGM Resorts International (MGM) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MGM Resorts International is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 219.60% this year

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 417.39M, and float is at 315.32M with Short Float at 5.39%.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at MGM Resorts International (MGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Swartz Janet, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Swartz Janet bought 14,230 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $35.05 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19858.0 shares.

MGM Resorts International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that IAC Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 51,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $34.41 per share for $1.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64.72 million shares of the MGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, IAC Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 148,000 shares at an average price of $33.78 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 64,672,502 shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM).

MGM Resorts International (MGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading -4.88% down over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is -72.89% lower over the same period. Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) is -67.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.