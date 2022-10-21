Which Institutions Own Shares In Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is -67.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.85 and a high of $31.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PACB stock was last observed hovering at around $6.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.29% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -11.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.68, the stock is 11.19% and 5.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.85 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -12.03% off its SMA200. PACB registered -73.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.15%.

The stock witnessed a 16.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.44%, and is 2.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.22% over the week and 10.81% over the month.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has around 728 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $139.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 73.51% and -78.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.00%).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -628.30% this year

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.50M, and float is at 205.11M with Short Float at 12.33%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kim Susan G., the company’s. SEC filings show that Kim Susan G. sold 12,968 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 29 at a price of $5.61 per share for a total of $72802.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that HENRY CHRISTIAN O () sold a total of 91,307 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $5.78 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.69 million shares of the PACB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Farmer Michele () disposed off 3,573 shares at an average price of $5.55 for $19819.0. The insider now directly holds 60,354 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -19.61% down over the past 12 months and Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) that is -80.75% lower over the same period. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is -49.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.