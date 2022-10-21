Which Institutions Own Shares In RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is -74.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $6.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.00, the stock is -4.84% and -20.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.35 million and changing -5.66% at the moment leaves the stock -51.99% off its SMA200. RLX registered -83.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.86%.

The stock witnessed a -20.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.09%, and is -8.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.64% over the week and 8.37% over the month.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has around 1235 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $1.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.68 and Fwd P/E is 4.76. Profit margin for the company is 35.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.70% and -83.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.40% this year

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.32B, and float is at 564.01M with Short Float at 5.67%.