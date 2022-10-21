Which Institutions Own Shares In U.S. Bancorp (USB)?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is -28.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.39 and a high of $63.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USB stock was last observed hovering at around $41.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.25%.

Currently trading at $40.01, the stock is -3.11% and -10.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.5 million and changing -3.03% at the moment leaves the stock -20.76% off its SMA200. USB registered -36.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.99%.

The stock witnessed a -8.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.14%, and is -3.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) has around 68796 employees, a market worth around $57.51B and $14.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.22 and Fwd P/E is 7.98. Profit margin for the company is 49.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.22% and -37.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Analyst Forecasts

U.S. Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.80% this year

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.49B, and float is at 1.48B with Short Float at 0.64%.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Bancorp (USB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

U.S. Bancorp (USB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -28.43% down over the past 12 months and Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) that is 1.75% higher over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -12.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.