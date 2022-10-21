Which Institutions Own Shares In Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) is 18.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.34 and a high of $6.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UEC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $3.98, the stock is 6.59% and 1.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.76 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 2.43% off its SMA200. UEC registered -0.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.42%.

The stock witnessed a 9.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.22%, and is 3.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.90% over the week and 7.33% over the month.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $1.47B and $100.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 306.15 and Fwd P/E is 88.44. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.09% and -39.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 126.60% this year

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 345.77M, and float is at 339.49M with Short Float at 13.92%.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 41 times.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -42.29% down over the past 12 months and Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) that is -23.00% lower over the same period. Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is -40.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.