Who are the Institutional Holders in Arrival (ARVL)?

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is -90.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $17.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARVL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.59% off the consensus price target high of $5.37 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 51.02% higher than the price target low of $1.47 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.72, the stock is -6.36% and -28.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.16 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -70.26% off its SMA200. ARVL registered -95.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.83%.

The stock witnessed a -20.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.73%, and is -2.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.15% over the week and 9.58% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 10.57% and -96.00% from its 52-week high.

Arrival (ARVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arrival (ARVL) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arrival is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -400.00% this year

Arrival (ARVL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 486.07M, and float is at 195.07M with Short Float at 18.12%.