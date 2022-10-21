Who are the Institutional Holders in BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE)?

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE) is -85.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $2.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NILE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -8.05% and -31.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing -2.84% at the moment leaves the stock -65.80% off its SMA200. NILE registered -92.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.79%.

The stock witnessed a -18.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.55%, and is -4.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.94% over the week and 10.38% over the month.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $62.94M and $27.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.61% and -93.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.00%).

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BitNile Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.40% this year

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 340.07M, and float is at 293.02M with Short Float at 6.39%.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BitNile Holdings, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BitNile Holdings, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $5.93 per share for a total of $5930.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.78 million shares.

BitNile Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 18 that BitNile Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 18 and was made at $6.10 per share for $610.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.78 million shares of the NILE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 17, BitNile Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $6.32 for $12638.0. The insider now directly holds 1,781,000 shares of BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE).