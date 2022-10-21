Who are the Institutional Holders in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) is -41.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $5.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SID stock was last observed hovering at around $2.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $2.59, the stock is 2.11% and -5.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.06 million and changing 4.86% at the moment leaves the stock -33.21% off its SMA200. SID registered -43.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.47%.

The stock witnessed a 5.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.77%, and is -2.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.35% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has around 35179 employees, a market worth around $3.81B and $8.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.34 and Fwd P/E is 0.85. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.73% and -56.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.10%).

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Analyst Forecasts

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 224.00% this year

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.33B, and float is at 716.32M with Short Float at 0.60%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -10.77% down over the past 12 months and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is 52.98% higher over the same period.