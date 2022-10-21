Who are the Institutional Holders in NIO Inc. (NIO)?

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is -65.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.71 and a high of $44.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NIO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $201.94 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.72% off the consensus price target high of $481.02 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are 91.88% higher than the price target low of $135.07 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.97, the stock is -25.66% and -38.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 46.88 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -45.24% off its SMA200. NIO registered -72.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -36.03%.

The stock witnessed a -40.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.98%, and is -14.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.43% over the week and 7.05% over the month.

NIO Inc. (NIO) has around 15204 employees, a market worth around $19.93B and $5.57B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.43% and -75.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

NIO Inc. (NIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIO Inc. (NIO) is a “Buy”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 27 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.70% this year

NIO Inc. (NIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.63B, and float is at 1.51B with Short Float at 3.84%.