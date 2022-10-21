Who are the Institutional Holders in Paramount Global (PARA)?

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) is -36.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.92 and a high of $39.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PARA stock was last observed hovering at around $19.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.34% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -27.4% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.11, the stock is -1.03% and -14.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.86 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock -33.57% off its SMA200. PARA registered -50.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.85%.

The stock witnessed a -10.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.38%, and is -0.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Paramount Global (PARA) has around 22965 employees, a market worth around $12.78B and $29.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.05 and Fwd P/E is 11.73. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.61% and -51.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Paramount Global (PARA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 77.50% this year

Paramount Global (PARA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 649.00M, and float is at 584.84M with Short Float at 11.23%.

Paramount Global (PARA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Paramount Global (PARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ bought 646,764 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $32.37 per share for a total of $20.94 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32.01 million shares.

Paramount Global (PARA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -3.93% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -32.50% lower over the same period. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is -57.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.