Who are the Institutional Holders in Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)?

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) is -96.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $9.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYTA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -44.80% and -71.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.51 million and changing -4.07% at the moment leaves the stock -85.96% off its SMA200. SYTA registered -95.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.56%.

The stock witnessed a -61.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.44%, and is -4.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.83% over the week and 15.04% over the month.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $4.39M and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.35% and -98.51% from its 52-week high.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 46.80% this year

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.63M, and float is at 14.41M with Short Float at 2.00%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.