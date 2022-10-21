Who are the Institutional Holders in Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is -5.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.29 and a high of $31.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $22.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $236.47 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.62% off the consensus price target high of $277.54 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 87.83% higher than the price target low of $191.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.26, the stock is -11.77% and -11.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.87 million and changing 2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -5.73% off its SMA200. TCOM registered -25.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.94%.

The stock witnessed a -4.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.26%, and is -4.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has around 33732 employees, a market worth around $14.95B and $2.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.86. Profit margin for the company is -14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.77% and -26.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is a “Buy”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.90% this year

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 647.87M, and float is at 631.04M with Short Float at 2.07%.