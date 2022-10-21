Who is the Top Investor In ADT Inc. (ADT)?

ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is 1.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $10.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.23% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -6.88% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.55, the stock is 6.34% and 6.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.38 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 15.14% off its SMA200. ADT registered -0.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.70%.

The stock witnessed a 6.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.93%, and is 2.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

ADT Inc. (ADT) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $8.09B and $5.84B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.62. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.50% and -17.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

ADT Inc. (ADT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 49.30% this year

ADT Inc. (ADT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 902.99M, and float is at 786.46M with Short Float at 1.30%.

ADT Inc. (ADT) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at ADT Inc. (ADT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 29 times.

ADT Inc. (ADT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Allegion plc (ALLE) that is trading -34.38% down over the past 12 months and The Brink’s Company (BCO) that is -6.00% lower over the same period. Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) is -24.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.