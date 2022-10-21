Who is the Top Investor In CSX Corporation (CSX)?

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is -27.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.80 and a high of $38.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSX stock was last observed hovering at around $27.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.95% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -17.74% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.08, the stock is -1.33% and -10.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.85 million and changing -3.01% at the moment leaves the stock -16.97% off its SMA200. CSX registered -21.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.40%.

The stock witnessed a -7.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.33%, and is -1.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

CSX Corporation (CSX) has around 21700 employees, a market worth around $58.39B and $13.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.13 and Fwd P/E is 14.15. Profit margin for the company is 28.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.96% and -29.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

CSX Corporation (CSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CSX Corporation (CSX) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CSX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.70% this year

CSX Corporation (CSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.16B, and float is at 2.14B with Short Float at 0.89%.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at CSX Corporation (CSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZILLMER JOHN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ZILLMER JOHN J sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $32.25 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

CSX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 22 that Goldman Nathan D (EVP & CLO) sold a total of 57,793 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 22 and was made at $34.94 per share for $2.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CSX stock.

CSX Corporation (CSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) that is trading -18.23% down over the past 12 months. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is -26.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.