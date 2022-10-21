Who is the Top Investor In FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)?

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) is -60.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $2.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNHC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.56, the stock is 70.52% and 64.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.48 million and changing -8.34% at the moment leaves the stock -21.14% off its SMA200. FNHC registered -77.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.09%.

The stock witnessed a 83.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.26%, and is 59.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 57.07% over the week and 44.39% over the month.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) has around 341 employees, a market worth around $6.66M and $235.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 488.53% and -80.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.90%).

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FedNat Holding Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.50% this year

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.46M, and float is at 14.09M with Short Float at 0.51%.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.