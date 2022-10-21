Who is the Top Investor In iQIYI Inc. (IQ)?

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is -54.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.86 and a high of $10.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IQ stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $31.99 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.0% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 88.49% higher than the price target low of $17.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.07, the stock is -19.53% and -34.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.98 million and changing -2.82% at the moment leaves the stock -46.39% off its SMA200. IQ registered -78.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.31%.

The stock witnessed a -32.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.38%, and is -9.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.71% over the week and 8.21% over the month.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has around 5856 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $4.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.46. Profit margin for the company is -12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.29% and -80.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.10%).

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.40% this year

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 867.80M, and float is at 387.78M with Short Float at 15.26%.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ): Who are the competitors?

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) is -84.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.