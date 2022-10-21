Who is the Top Investor In Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is -0.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.88 and a high of $48.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LVS stock was last observed hovering at around $35.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.99%.

Currently trading at $37.59, the stock is -1.72% and -0.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.34 million and changing 5.59% at the moment leaves the stock -0.57% off its SMA200. LVS registered -4.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.02%.

The stock witnessed a 2.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.59%, and is 5.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has around 44500 employees, a market worth around $29.16B and $3.85B in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.80. Profit margin for the company is 45.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.18% and -22.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.90%).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 764.00M, and float is at 330.08M with Short Float at 4.56%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading -4.88% down over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is -72.89% lower over the same period. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is -31.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.