Who is the Top Investor In Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) is -27.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $3.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.57% off the consensus price target high of $3.82 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 11.06% higher than the price target low of $2.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.85, the stock is -1.60% and -8.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.98 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -18.92% off its SMA200. LYG registered -30.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.94%.

The stock witnessed a -12.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.76%, and is -2.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has around 57955 employees, a market worth around $30.70B and $16.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.75. Distance from 52-week low is 8.82% and -38.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lloyds Banking Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 514.50% this year

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.55B, and float is at 16.64B with Short Float at 0.06%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -34.68% lower over the past 12 months. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -17.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.