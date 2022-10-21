Who is the Top Investor In Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)?

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) is -46.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.34 and a high of $14.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LUMN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $6.70, the stock is -7.68% and -25.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.81 million and changing -2.19% at the moment leaves the stock -37.23% off its SMA200. LUMN registered -47.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.29%.

The stock witnessed a -20.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.49%, and is -2.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $7.06B and $19.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.46 and Fwd P/E is 7.49. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.68% and -53.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Analyst Forecasts

Lumen Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 266.90% this year

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.04B, and float is at 1.03B with Short Float at 16.00%.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOFF STACEY W, the company’s EVP & GC. SEC filings show that GOFF STACEY W sold 128,616 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $14.16 per share for a total of $1.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -25.78% down over the past 12 months and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is -30.98% lower over the same period. AT&T Inc. (T) is -14.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.