Who is the Top Investor In Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)?

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) is -85.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $13.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SKLZ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $1.07, the stock is 5.52% and -15.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.98 million and changing 21.47% at the moment leaves the stock -54.40% off its SMA200. SKLZ registered -88.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.69%.

The stock witnessed a -1.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.19%, and is 17.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.13% over the week and 9.33% over the month.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has around 650 employees, a market worth around $460.82M and $377.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -68.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.75% and -91.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.70%).

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 408.16M, and float is at 280.21M with Short Float at 16.34%.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mbugua Stanley, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Mbugua Stanley sold 10,620 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $1.06 per share for a total of $11310.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29290.0 shares.

Skillz Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that SLOAN HARRY (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $2.27 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the SKLZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Bruckheimer Jerome Leon (Director) acquired 101,215 shares at an average price of $2.46 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 133,109 shares of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ).

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Roblox Corporation (RBLX) that is trading -45.83% down over the past 12 months. Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is -6.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.