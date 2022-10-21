Who is the Top Investor In Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is -47.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.17 and a high of $145.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSM stock was last observed hovering at around $63.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $94.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.23% off the consensus price target high of $122.81 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -5.97% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.58, the stock is -8.12% and -18.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.29 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -33.16% off its SMA200. TSM registered -45.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.90%.

The stock witnessed a -17.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.34%, and is -4.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has around 52045 employees, a market worth around $320.20B and $58.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.79 and Fwd P/E is 12.60. Profit margin for the company is 40.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.27% and -56.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is a “Buy”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 30 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.19B, and float is at 4.86B with Short Float at 0.38%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -44.83% down over the past 12 months and Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is -19.69% lower over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -22.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.