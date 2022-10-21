Who is the Top Investor In The Coca-Cola Company (KO)?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is -6.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.28 and a high of $67.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KO stock was last observed hovering at around $55.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.53% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 6.64% higher than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.08, the stock is -1.98% and -8.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.89 million and changing -1.57% at the moment leaves the stock -10.74% off its SMA200. KO registered 0.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.81%.

The stock witnessed a -7.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.57%, and is -1.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has around 79000 employees, a market worth around $242.06B and $41.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.04 and Fwd P/E is 21.51. Profit margin for the company is 23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.36% and -18.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Coca-Cola Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.60% this year

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.33B, and float is at 4.30B with Short Float at 0.76%.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at The Coca-Cola Company (KO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Braun Henrique, the company’s Latin America OU President. SEC filings show that Braun Henrique sold 11,318 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $64.35 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22828.0 shares.

The Coca-Cola Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that LOVELESS KATHY (Vice President & Controller) sold a total of 2,512 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $64.00 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1370.0 shares of the KO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 28, Quincey James (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 32,000 shares at an average price of $64.09 for $2.05 million. The insider now directly holds 351,737 shares of The Coca-Cola Company (KO).

The Coca-Cola Company (KO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is trading 6.29% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -23.77% lower over the same period. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is -5.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.