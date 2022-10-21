Who is the Top Investor In XPeng Inc. (XPEV)?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is -84.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.51 and a high of $56.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPEV stock was last observed hovering at around $7.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $163.26 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.43% off the consensus price target high of $308.72 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 89.19% higher than the price target low of $73.48 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.94, the stock is -27.48% and -48.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.57 million and changing 3.52% at the moment leaves the stock -69.74% off its SMA200. XPEV registered -81.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.69%.

The stock witnessed a -43.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.14%, and is -13.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.42% over the week and 7.56% over the month.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has around 13978 employees, a market worth around $7.46B and $4.07B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.73% and -85.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.10%).

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is a “Buy”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 854.28M, and float is at 640.40M with Short Float at 4.73%.