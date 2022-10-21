Who is the Top Investor In Zovio Inc (ZVO)?

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) is -84.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $2.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZVO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is 23.65% and -14.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.82 million and changing -7.10% at the moment leaves the stock -74.46% off its SMA200. ZVO registered -91.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.02%.

The stock witnessed a 12.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.89%, and is 34.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 42.45% over the week and 21.05% over the month.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) has around 1365 employees, a market worth around $5.86M and $230.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.70% and -91.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-187.10%).

Zovio Inc (ZVO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year

Zovio Inc (ZVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.12M, and float is at 31.86M with Short Float at 0.98%.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Zovio Inc (ZVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times.