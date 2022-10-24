1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) is -2.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.94 and a high of $24.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONEM stock was last observed hovering at around $17.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $17.08, the stock is -0.05% and -0.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 40.30% off its SMA200. ONEM registered -21.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 104.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.88.

The stock witnessed a -0.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.65%, and is 0.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.40% over the week and 0.63% over the month.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) has around 3090 employees, a market worth around $3.35B and $891.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 187.54% and -30.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.70% this year.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.49M, and float is at 178.16M with Short Float at 5.85%.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mango Lisa A,the company’sGeneral Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Mango Lisa A sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $17.06 per share for a total of $42642.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88385.0 shares.

1Life Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 17 that Mango Lisa A (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 2,472 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 17 and was made at $17.06 per share for $42170.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88385.0 shares of the ONEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 07, Rubin Amir Dan (Chair, CEO and President) disposed off 1,371,117 shares at an average price of $17.03 for $23.35 million. The insider now directly holds 99,748 shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM).

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is trading 18.73% up over the past 12 months and HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) that is -24.36% lower over the same period. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is -34.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.