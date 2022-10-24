Analysts suggest Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) could spike 44.38% in a year

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) is -66.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.70 and a high of $18.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RXT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -11.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.45, the stock is 3.27% and -8.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -47.50% off its SMA200. RXT registered -69.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.54%.

The stock witnessed a -12.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.25%, and is 17.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.31% over the week and 8.05% over the month.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $976.55M and $3.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.34. Profit margin for the company is -6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.27% and -75.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.30% this year.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.50M, and float is at 207.28M with Short Float at 6.90%.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -22.09% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -30.53% lower over the same period. Accenture plc (ACN) is -22.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.