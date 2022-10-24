Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) down -1.08% since start of the year

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) is -1.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.21 and a high of $9.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AIV stock was last observed hovering at around $7.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $4.09 for the next 12 months. It is also -86.31% off the consensus price target high of $4.09 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -86.31% lower than the price target low of $4.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.62, the stock is 5.34% and -8.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 4.67% at the moment leaves the stock 5.87% off its SMA200. AIV registered 3.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.98%.

The stock witnessed a -5.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.31%, and is 14.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $190.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.83. Distance from 52-week low is 46.29% and -22.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.50% this year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.60M, and float is at 140.41M with Short Float at 6.87%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Leupp Jay P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Leupp Jay P bought 2,145 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $6.31 per share for a total of $13545.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2145.0 shares.