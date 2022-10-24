Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) down -91.01% since start of the year

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) is -91.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $3.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 76.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.24, the stock is -31.41% and -38.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -11.18% at the moment leaves the stock -82.02% off its SMA200. APTX registered -89.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.81%.

The stock witnessed a -44.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.29%, and is -24.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.46% over the week and 9.78% over the month.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $16.48M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -8.05% and -93.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.40%).

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aptinyx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.80% this year.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.72M, and float is at 54.08M with Short Float at 0.28%.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Miller Joan W.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Miller Joan W. bought 17,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $2.83 per share for a total of $50091.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17700.0 shares.

Aptinyx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that RIEDEL NORBERT G (CEO) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $2.23 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the APTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, KHANNA ASHISH (CFO AND CBO) acquired 45,000 shares at an average price of $2.26 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 420,040 shares of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX).